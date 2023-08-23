SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Prepare to embark on an adventure because Jurassic World Live Tour makes its debut in Salt Lake City this weekend. Madison Embrey, currently playing the lead heroine Dr. Kate Walker, joined us on the show to share all about the magic of Jurassic World that is set to come alive on stage at the Delta Center for six action-packed performances from August 25 to 27, 2023.

The tour guarantees an unforgettable experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Witness over 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs take center stage against captivating backdrops, including the beloved Velociraptor Blue and a colossal 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex. The adorable and food-motivated Bumpy, recognizable from the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, is also set to steal the spotlight.

You'll be transported into the dense jungles of Jurassic World, feeling as if you're right amidst the action. For more details and ticket information, visit the official website at www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.