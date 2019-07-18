Experience Handcart Days in Bountiful this weekend

The 66th annual Handcart Days in Bountiful is here! This weekend is chock-full of fun events, so be sure to bring your family out for a good time! There will be games, food, and rides this Friday through Saturday at the Bountiful City Park for everyone to enjoy!

In addition to the rides and games, Friday there will be the Grand Parade at 6:00 pm from 1500 South along Main Street to 4th North going west to 100 West. This parade is the second longest in the state, so you won’t want to miss it!

Then, stick around for a free concert by Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband at 8 pm in the Bountiful City Park. Ryan Shupe gave us a preview of his show today on GTU with his song Simplify. The night then wraps up with a firework show in Mueller Park Jr. High at 10 pm.

Saturday morning, the South Davis Recreation center is sponsoring the Handcart Half Marathon, Frontier 5k, and Pioneer Pete’s 1k. There is also a Chuck Wagon breakfast from 7- 10 am being hosted in large bowery by the Bountiful Lions Club. Rides open at 9 am, while the rest of the park facilities open at 11 am and go to 5 pm. Tours of old Bountiful, Bountiful Tabernacle, and Bountiful History Museum start at 9 am and are hourly until 3 pm.

More information on handcartdays.org or Facebook page – Handcart Days

Venue Link: https://www.handcartdays.org