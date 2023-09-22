PROVO, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Amanda Shields and Stephanie Hansen, Walk4Hope Chair and Co-Chair, joined us on the show to share about a suicide prevention walk happening this weekend.

Having been touched by the pain of losing someone close to suicide, Sheilds is familiar with feeling lost and alone in her grief. She was looking for a sense of belonging and connection and says the Walk4Hope has brought healing for her over the last 16 years.

The walk is held each year at no cost to participants. There will be breakfast at 9:00, community services, a short program, then a 2 mile walk. It is powerful to look around and see others who get it, and to know that you are not alone. In that there is connection, community, and healing.

Hope4Utah says that it takes a village to raise a child, and it takes an entire community to save one. This is a chance to come together to save many. It will be held in Provo on September 23rd, as a part of Suicide Prevention Month. You can find the Walk4Hope on Instagram at @walk.4.hope.