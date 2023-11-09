SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Savor the blend of creamy cheddar and pumpkin in a flavorful cheeseball. Pair it with some crackers or some fresh veggies. You have to try it!

Pumpkin Cheddar Cheese Ball

▪ 2 8-oz. pkgs cream cheese, softened

▪ 8 oz. Cache Valley® sharp cheddar finely shredded (2 cups), divided

▪ ¼ cup butter, softened

▪ ¾ cup canned pumpkin, unsweetened

▪ 2 scallions, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)

▪ 1 tbsp sage leaves finely minced (or about 5 leaves)

▪ ½ tsp smoked paprika

▪ ½ tsp salt

▪ ¼ tsp garlic powder

▪ ¼ tsp fresh black pepper

▪ Assorted crackers

▪ Assorted bell peppers, carrots and other vegetables, slice

Instructions:

In a medium bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine cream cheese, 1 ¼ cup of the

Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, and the next eight ingredients, through the black

pepper. Beat on medium speed until fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Cover and chill 4 to

24 hours. Place the cheese mixture in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap the mixture

and shape into a ball, remove plastic wrap and roll the ball in the remaining ¾ cup

cheddar cheese. After rolling the cheese ball in the remaining Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, wrap the

ball in another piece of plastic wrap. Place a few rubber bands around the plastic-

wrapped cheese ball to form ridges (I used 3 rubber bands). Chill 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Remove the rubber bands and unwrap cheese before serving. Add additional sage

leaves and a cinnamon stick (or fresh green bean) down the center to complete the

effect.

Serving tip: Set out the cheese ball 30 minutes before serving so it will be more spreadable.

Serves 8-10 people

Hands on time: 15 minutes

Chill time: 4 hours plus 1 hour for pumpkin shape to set

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.