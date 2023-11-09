SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Savor the blend of creamy cheddar and pumpkin in a flavorful cheeseball. Pair it with some crackers or some fresh veggies. You have to try it!
Pumpkin Cheddar Cheese Ball
▪ 2 8-oz. pkgs cream cheese, softened
▪ 8 oz. Cache Valley® sharp cheddar finely shredded (2 cups), divided
▪ ¼ cup butter, softened
▪ ¾ cup canned pumpkin, unsweetened
▪ 2 scallions, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)
▪ 1 tbsp sage leaves finely minced (or about 5 leaves)
▪ ½ tsp smoked paprika
▪ ½ tsp salt
▪ ¼ tsp garlic powder
▪ ¼ tsp fresh black pepper
▪ Assorted crackers
▪ Assorted bell peppers, carrots and other vegetables, slice
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine cream cheese, 1 ¼ cup of the
Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, and the next eight ingredients, through the black
pepper. Beat on medium speed until fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Cover and chill 4 to
24 hours.
- Place the cheese mixture in the center of a large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap the mixture
and shape into a ball, remove plastic wrap and roll the ball in the remaining ¾ cup
cheddar cheese.
- After rolling the cheese ball in the remaining Cache Valley® cheddar cheese, wrap the
ball in another piece of plastic wrap. Place a few rubber bands around the plastic-
wrapped cheese ball to form ridges (I used 3 rubber bands). Chill 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Remove the rubber bands and unwrap cheese before serving. Add additional sage
leaves and a cinnamon stick (or fresh green bean) down the center to complete the
effect.
Serving tip: Set out the cheese ball 30 minutes before serving so it will be more spreadable.
Serves 8-10 people
Hands on time: 15 minutes
Chill time: 4 hours plus 1 hour for pumpkin shape to set
Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.
Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.