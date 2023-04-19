OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – A true Italian experience is just a bite away thanks to Sapori Bakery and Cafe. Luca La Mantia, owner of Sapori, stopped by our kitchen to share some of the authentic Italian pastries that they sell in the heart of Ogden.

Since it opened in 2019, Sapori has been taking our taste buds on a vacation. Luca and his family moved here from Tuscany to live out the American dream of starting their own business. Not only do they want to share the food of Italy with Utahns, but also the culture.

Desserts, pastries, pasta, and crepes, Sapori has something for everyone. With sweets like Biscotti cookies called “cantuccini”; fresh fruit tart; shortbread cookies filled with pistachio, Nutella, or apricot; and their best-seller, the Zeppole, you might just have to go home with one of everything.

As Luca put it, “It’s not just a meal, it’s passion.” Sapori is sharing its love with the people of Ogden through its products, and that’s what really sets it apart. This spot is one you don’t want to miss. Check them out at 325 24th St., Ogden, Utah, and find them on their website, Instagram, and Facebook.