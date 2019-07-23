Experience a rhino encounter for yourself at Hogle Zoo

Nicea got up close and personal with the rhinos at Utah’s Hogle Zoo! She was joined by Nicole Cypers, from America First Credit Union, and Erica Hansen, from Hogle Zoo, to talk about the animal encounters as well as America First Day at Hogle Zoo.

On August 5th all members can get $10 off each ticket when they use their American First Visa or debit card. Grab your family and head to America First Day at Hogle Zoo!

If you want to add to your zoo experience, the zoo offers animal encounters on their website. You and a group of 5 other people can get up close and personal with the rhinos just like Nicea and her daughters. You can also get close with the zoo’s daily giraffe feedings. All of the money from the animal encounters goes towards animal conservation.

Whether you visit Hogle Zoo on August 5th or another day the animal encounters are a must-do. For more information go to hoglezoo.org or go to their Facebook page!

Find more information on member benefits at americafirst.com and on their Facebook page.

This story includes sponsored content.