Experience a live nativity for a good cause

You can experience the majesty of the nativity story, with a live performance in Lehi. A Babe Is Born is not only a great way to bring the Christmas spirit to you and your family, it also benefits a good cause.

For every ticket purchased they will provide meals for refugees. A Babe is Born is also employing members of the refugee community as the cast of the nativity. Joe Coccimiglio and Matt Flake, Organizer and Julie Yasima stopped by to share why the event is so important to each of them. Be sure to watch the video for their stories.

A Babe Is Born runs December 2-14 at the Lehi Rodeo Grounds. Located at 150 N. 500 West in Lehi, the event will be held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 6-9 PM. Tickets start at $8 per person. Tickets are for a specific date and time (every half hour) to ensure the event flows smoothly and to ensure the best experience for attendees.

For more information on the live nativity program, visit www.ababeisborn.org/ or visit their Instagram page @ababeisborn