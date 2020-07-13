Exercises you can do without going to the gym

Is your gym still closed? Health experts say, no more excuses! Surae shows us how to use your couch, stairs and even just a chair to get up and get moving during the pandemic.

In the morning: sink side steps

First thing in the morning, you can start to improve your flexibility, movement and joint comfort. While you’re brushing your teeth, do side lunges and hold them to one side with a pulse.

Step your right foot to the right, about 3-4 feet away, bend the right knee and keep the left leg straight. With the right knee tracking over the right ankle, pulse three times. Then, press down through the right heel and come back to center. Repeat this 10 times, and then switch to the left side.

While you’re sitting during the day: chair taps

If you’re sitting down in a chair in your office or in your car, you may notice your joints and body feel stiff after sitting for too long. Our bodies were made to move!

Step it up and do small movements to help improve your range of motion even when you’re sedentary. If you’re sitting in an office chair, just stand up and turn to face the chair. Here, you can do modified high knees. Bend your right knee up towards your chest and tap the foot onto the chair, then place it back down on the ground. Repeat with the left knee and foot. You can do this slowly, or you can step it up and add a bounce without a pause between each side. Repeat back and forth for 30 seconds.

Using the stairs: step-up steps

While the stairs are great for an intense workout, I really encourage my clients to start small. Some movement is better than no movement!

Improve your range of motion in your hips and your lower body flexibility by doing this exercise: Step up onto the step with the closest foot. Stretch, lunge forward and then bring the other foot up to meet it. Go up the entire flight of stairs this way. This will boost your energy, get your heart pumping and you’ll instantly feel more energized!

Lounging on the couch: couch dips

Sometimes nighttime is the first chance that you’ve been able to slow down. Yet, even when you’re relaxing on the couch, you can still integrate small movements to keep your body loose and limber and to help improve joint mobility.

If you would like to read the entire article click here:

https://www.today.com/series/one-small-thing/what-do-if-you-sit-all-day-exercises-help-t116242