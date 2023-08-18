SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get your workout in just 5 minutes and all you need is a chair. Natalie Bedford Navarro, the CEO and Founder of The Thunder Method joined us on the show for today’s Fit in 5.

Crowned #1 in the BEST of Utah Awards 2022 – 2023, Natalie brings the heat in her workouts. She demonstrated how to do the Chair Elevated Plank, Chair Squats, and Chair Leg Lifts. The Thunder Method makes working out simple. With countless guided workout videos offered virtually, you can get moving no matter where you are or what stage of life you are in. She is offering a new “transformational package” on her app: apps.apple.com

Use code: THUNDER and start your flexible workout journey today. Also follow along on social media @TheThunderMethod