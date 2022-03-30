Utah’s economy is vibrant, strong, and leading the nation. Mark Tullis and Paul Ahlstrom, Co-founders of TechBuzz News joined hour one of GTU to talk about an exciting new program opportunity! TechBuzz is shining a light on Utah’s tech sector, telling the stories of the entrepreneurs who are creating the backbone of Utah’s economy.

Techbuzz designs graphic maps of Utah that help people visualize the growth of Utah’s tech sector from the early days of Novell and WordPerfect (Wave I) to the current plethora of Utah tech companies (Wave IV).

Techbuzz is co-sponsoring the WIN100 alongside the Salt Lake Chamber. The WIN100 is a “community nominated, peer-selected” model to identify Utah entrepreneurs that are most likely to play an active role in building and growing a high-growth business.

The new WIN100 program and the upcoming WIN Venture Conference is a true community-supported project designed to achieve the following objectives:

Increase visibility and collaboration amongst Utah’s top venture entrepreneurs

Increase networking and dialogue with their peers, mentors and partner organizations

Raise the profile of these talented individuals across the broader business ecosystem and particularly among in-state and out-of-state investors

Create a unique, self-directed community

Elevate the community-minded culture of Utah’s startup ecosystem

There will be a WIN100 awards lunch at Utah Valley University on May 10th (with an appearance from Astrid Tuminez, UVU’s president), followed by a Wasatch Innovation Network Venture Conference in the Fall in Salt Lake City.

Visit the link to WINUtah.org website for more information.

Business Information

Website: https://www.winutah.org/

Instagram: @techbuzzutah