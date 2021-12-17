Exciting movie lineup for the weekend

Our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, joined us today with a very exciting lineup for this weekend.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Jon Watts
Written By: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee
Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.
Synopsis: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Score: 9/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Nightmare Alley’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro
Written By: Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, William Lindsay Gresham
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Rated Rated: R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language.
Synopsis: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
Score: 7.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Batman Returns’ (HBO Max)
Directed By: Tim Burton
Written By: Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Daniel Waters, Sam Hamm
Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer
Genre: Action, Crime, Fantasy
Rated Rated: PG-13 for brooding, dark violence
Synopsis: While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself the Penguin wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, a female employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman with her own vendetta.
Score: 8.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
‘Swan Song’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Benjamin Cleary
Written By: Benjamin Cleary
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi
Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Score: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
For more reviews find Patrick online:
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Instagram: patrickbeattyreviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Podcast: Gaggle of Geeks