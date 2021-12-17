Exciting movie lineup for the weekend

Good Things Utah
Our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, joined us today with a very exciting lineup for this weekend.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Jon Watts

Written By: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee

Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

Synopsis: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Score: 9/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Nightmare Alley’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

Written By: Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, William Lindsay Gresham

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Rated Rated: R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language.

Synopsis: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

Score: 7.5/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Batman Returns’ (HBO Max)

Directed By: Tim Burton

Written By: Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Daniel Waters, Sam Hamm

Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer

Genre: Action, Crime, Fantasy

Rated Rated: PG-13 for brooding, dark violence

Synopsis: While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself the Penguin wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, a female employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman with her own vendetta.

Score: 8.5/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Swan Song’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Benjamin Cleary

Written By: Benjamin Cleary

Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Score: 8/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

For more reviews find Patrick online:

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Instagram: patrickbeattyreviews

FB: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews

Podcast: Gaggle of Geeks

