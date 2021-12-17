Exciting movie lineup for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Although The Nutcracker is a special Christmas tradition for the entire country, the classic ballet holds a special place in the hearts of Utahns. Ballet West, Utah’s premier ballet company, is home to the country’s oldest Nutcracker. In fact, Utah native and Ballet West founder, William Christensen, was the first choreographer to stage a complete production of the hallmark holiday ballet in the United States. He is widely credited with reviving the production – which was originally panned by critics – and creating the Christmas tradition that many of us hold near and dear.

And this weekend, Ballet West’s Nutcracker is about to get even more special. The company is welcoming two superstar ballet artists, Harper Watters and Yuriko Kajiya from the Houston Ballet, to perform on Friday and Saturday.