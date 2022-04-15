We have an exciting movie lineup for today’s Friday Flicks segment. Here’s what movie reviewer, Patrick Beatty had to say:
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Theaters)
Directed By: David Yates
Written By: Steve Kloves
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston
Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Rated: PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence.
All media used courtesy of Warner Bros.
Synopsis: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.
See it or Skip it: See It!
Rating: 7/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Father Stu (Theaters)
Directed By: Rosalind Ross
Written By: Rosalind Ross
Starring: Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver
Genre: Drama
Rated: R for language throughout.
All media used courtesy of Palm Drive Productions
Synopsis: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.
See it or Skip it: Either
Rating: 6/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Severence (Apple TV+ Series)
Directed By: Dan Erickson
Starring: Adam Scott ,Zach Cherry, Britt Lower
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Rated: TM-MA
All media used courtesy of Apple TV+
Synopsis: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
See it or Skip it: See It!
Rating: NA/10
Patrick’s coverage can be found here.
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)
Directed By: Alison Klayman
Genre: Documentary
Rated: NA
All media used courtesy of Netflix
Synopsis: Abercrombie and Fitch conquered malls in the late ’90s and early ’00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But their “all-American” image shattered as exclusionary marketing and hiring practices came to light.
See it or Skip it: See it!
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
BONUS REVIEW (FOR ARTICLE)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO Max)
Directed By: Sam Jones
Starring: Tony Hawk, Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen
Genre: Documentary
Rated:TM-MA
All media used courtesy of HBO Max
Synopsis: Follows famous skater Tony Hawk’s personal life, career and relationship with skateboarding, including never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to Hawk, along with interviews with figures from the skateboarding world.
See it or Skip it: See It
Rating: 8/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
