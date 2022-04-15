We have an exciting movie lineup for today’s Friday Flicks segment. Here’s what movie reviewer, Patrick Beatty had to say:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Theaters)

Directed By: David Yates

Written By: Steve Kloves

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Rated: PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence.

Synopsis: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.

See it or Skip it: See It!

Rating: 7/10

Father Stu (Theaters)

Directed By: Rosalind Ross

Written By: Rosalind Ross

Starring: Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver

Genre: Drama

Rated: R for language throughout.

Synopsis: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

See it or Skip it: Either

Rating: 6/10

Severence (Apple TV+ Series)

Directed By: Dan Erickson

Starring: Adam Scott ,Zach Cherry, Britt Lower

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Rated: TM-MA

Synopsis: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

See it or Skip it: See It!

Rating: NA/10

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)

Directed By: Alison Klayman

Genre: Documentary

Rated: NA

Synopsis: Abercrombie and Fitch conquered malls in the late ’90s and early ’00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But their “all-American” image shattered as exclusionary marketing and hiring practices came to light.

See it or Skip it: See it!

Rating: 8/10

BONUS REVIEW (FOR ARTICLE)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO Max)

Directed By: Sam Jones

Starring: Tony Hawk, Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen

Genre: Documentary

Rated:TM-MA

Synopsis: Follows famous skater Tony Hawk’s personal life, career and relationship with skateboarding, including never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to Hawk, along with interviews with figures from the skateboarding world.

See it or Skip it: See It

Rating: 8/10

