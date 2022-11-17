SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.

Our very own host, Deena Maria Manzanares, was awarded Best Local Stage Actor, and Good Things Utah was awarded Best Local Lifestyle Show. The winners will celebrate and accept the awards at a private event happening in December.

For more information and winners of 2022 visit cityweekly.net