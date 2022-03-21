- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – It’s a skincare debate this morning, how often should you wash your face each day? Whether you have a 10-step skincare routine or only just recently learned what toner is for, you likely wash your face at least regularly. One question that you may have, however, is exactly how often you should be washing your face — after all, if perpetually-glowy Cameron Diaz says she “never” washes her face, well, what about the rest of us? Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara tells Yahoo Life that the official recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology is twice per day, or after sweating. “This frequency generally optimizes skin health by removing excess skin cells, environmental pollutants, and bacteria,” she explains.
- Plus, bring on the sniffles and the sneezes! A new study published in Nature Communications and conducted by the University of Michigan found that pollen allergy season could start up to 40 days earlier and last 19 days longer by the year 2100 due to climate change. This would increase annual United States pollen emissions by up to 40 percent, according to the study’s climate scientists.
- And Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are excitedly preparing for the birth of their fourth child together. However, the charismatic singer shared that one of his children was feeling left out of the preparations but for a very hilarious reason. Bublé and Lopilato are parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3. “We told the kids on Christmas Eve,” he shared on Friday’s episode of “The View.” “And we told them, ‘Mommy has a baby in her tummy and you’re going to have a little brother or sister.’ And my (6)-year-old Eli was just distraught!” “And we said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'” he cracked. “And I still don’t know how to answer the question.”
- Finally, love it or hate it, the movie Turning Red is striking a nerve with viewers. One woman says this: “It feels as if Turning Red, the new Pixar movie, was made just for me. You see, I was born a red panda — someone who always had the ability to express my big emotions. Growing up, I had no problem using my voice, unleashing my anger, and airing my indignations. I never needed to turn into a red panda; I lived life in that elevated state. In the movie, 13-year-old Mei Mei transforms into a giant red panda, symbolizing two central parts of adolescence: the physical changes kids go through during puberty and the outsized emotions kids experience during the tween and teen years. And while it is thrilling to see puberty depicted in an animated movie, the way the director, Domee Shi, approaches the complex emotional life of adolescents resonated with me deeply.” Tune in to see how else the author relates with the movie or click here for more: https://healthvot.com/2022/03/20/i-was-a-red-panda-too/
- And finally, 10 rules every normal human should follow when grocery shopping! You just might fall in one of these categories… including standing in the exit area to check your receipt! (Nicea, we are talking to you;) Hope you tune in this morning for a busy Monday edition on GTU Hour 2.