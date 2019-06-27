Everything’s Coming Up Roses at Millcreek

The roses are in full bloom at Millcreek Gardens! Reds, whites, yellows, pinks — they have every color you can imagine. Nicea loved all their fun names, and LaRene presented her favorite, the Double Delight. Not only did LaRene walk us through the beautiful roses gardens, but she also showed us the equipment you need to keep the roses pristine when you bring them home to your own garden.

LaRene also showed Nicea the perfect ingredients at Millcreek to make a delicious homemade salsa. Roma tomato’s, hot peppers, and basil — all you need for a salsa fresh from your own garden.

It’s not too late to start your garden this season. Millcreek has got you covered and they’re happy to help out!

Learn more at http://www.millcreekgardens.com/

This story includes sponsored content.