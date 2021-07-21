Easy to make, but it doesn’t sacrifice taste! Food blogger, Kiana Williams, came by to show how to make everything keto bagels.

Everything Keto Bagels

Ingredients:

-1 cup mozzarella

-1 cup sharp cheddar

-1/2 cup asiago

-1/2 cup parmesan

-2 eggs

-2 Tbsp baking powder

-1 Tbsp Xanthum gum

-everything bagel seasoning

Toppings:

-cream cheese

-fresh cut smoked salmon

-chives

-diced red onion

-capers

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 375

2.In a small bowl, mix shredded cheeses. (you can use whatever cheese combination, we enjoy the finished texture of the ingredients above)

3.Mix in eggs evenly.

4.Add baking powder and Xanthum gum.

5.Place 1/4 cup mixture in donut pan or on parchment paper

6.Sprinkle seasoning on top.

7.Bake for 15 minutes or until browned.

8.Let cool/harden for 5 minutes and enjoy!

