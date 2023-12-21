- Nothing says elegance quite like a beautiful rose. As one of the premiere flower shops in Utah, The Rose Shop has flowers unlike anything else you can find in Utah. General Manager Tami Long and Assistant Manager Kylie Tanner stopped by our set this morning to show us some of their incredible floral creations. Flowers are used for so many occasions: to express sympathy, encourage a speedy recovery, birthdays, anniversaries and just because.
- Long says what makes The Rose Shop unique is their commitment to buying flowers direct from Ecuador, which she just visited, to find the highest quality and freshness. Their flowers last longer than their competitors. The company also grows their own succulents and can put together beautiful succulent planters, perfect for gift giving or any plant lover. Long and Tanner say the key with keeping succulents alive? Watch how much you water! Also when the leaves fall off if you put the leaf in dry soil and water it, it will grow into a brand new succulent.
- The Rose Shop has three different locations – Sandy, Riverton and Salt Lake City and a beautiful event center located in Sandy which can be an indoor and outdoor venue for weddings, ceremonies and other special events. The location has living pants, year-round garden settings, magical twinkling lights, spectacular views of the Wasatch mountains and an elegant atmosphere. For more information please visit roseshopflowers.com or lejardinweddings.com
