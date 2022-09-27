Everyday recovery from the strains and stresses of life is important for everybody. Nicea paid a visit to a local athletic recovery facility, Athlecare in Draper. After being open for just over a year, they have now opened a second location in Pleasant Grove. Now more than ever, people are showing an interest in taking care of their bodies and Athlecare is the place to do that.

Their main goal is to prevent injury and recover so you can perform better in your life. Wether you are a mom dealing with the strains of taking care of kids, a high school athlete competing in a sport or just dealing with daily stress and pain, Athlecare can help.

Instagram: @athlecaresportsrecovery

Website: athlecare.com