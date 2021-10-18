Everybody is talking about Robert Pattinson’s voice in the new trailer for The Batman

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The new trailer for “The Batman,” the latest reboot of the iconic movie franchise, features a recognizably dark and gritty Gotham and previews the return of several of the superhero’s most infamous enemies. Warner Bros. and DC Comics debuted the trailer Saturday at the DC FanDome event, where the comics giant also released new trailers for “The Flash” and “Black Adam.” (Warner Bros. is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company. The trailer for “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, reveals a bullet-proof Robert Pattinson in the titular role, grunting and scowling in the superhero’s now-familiar style as he beats up on a series of darkly lit, anonymous grunts.
- Plus, Kourtney Kardashian has found her happily ever after with fiancé Travis Barker. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, are engaged, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Kardashian also confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal with the caption, “forever @travisbarker.” According to TMZ, who was first to report the engagement, Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif. The musician planned an elaborate floral arrangement in the sand before getting down on one knee and popping the question. This marks Kardashian’s first engagement, but she shares her three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick.
- And do you have the Sunday Scaries? One writer says, yes: ‘From the moment I wake up on Sunday, I start to dread the upcoming twenty-four hours. It’s not that I hate my job, but I dread Monday. No matter what, without fail, there is something about Sunday that stirs up an uneasy feeling that fills me with dread for most of the day. On Saturdays there is grocery shopping, birthday parties, and soccer games. But Sunday? It’s like you have to find a way to cram everything into 24 hours that you didn’t get done during the past six days. And then, of course, there’s knowing it all starts over again the next day. Even though crossing a physical threshold into the office is a thing of the past for some employees, just knowing you have to sign in can feel overwhelming. But don’t worry, you’re not the only one. LinkedIn research found “80% of professionals experience the Sunday Scaries, which include 90% of Millennials and Gen Z-ers.” Which makes sense, of course, these two groups make up the majority of today’s workforce’. To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/sunday-scaries-beginning-work-week-anxiety/
- At the end of the show, we leave you with possibly the cutest baby video we’ve ever seen! This dog kissing three triplets one by one will make you smile on a Monday. Hope you join us this morning for GTU Hour One.