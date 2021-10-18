Everybody is talking about Robert Pattinson’s voice in the new trailer for The Batman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Retailers and restaurants are invited to apply for spaces in Salt Lake City's airport as The New SLC Phase 2 gets underway.

The Salt Lake City International Airport says restaurants and retailers can now submit a proposal under the public procurement process. According to the airport, The New SLC Phase 2 includes the 22 gate extension of Concourse A with the first four Delta gates opening in spring of 2023. In the fall of 2023, an additional 18 Delta gates will open.