Everybody cut lose, Footloose!

We are cutting it loose as the West Valley Art’s presents their current production, Footloose. We were delighted to have Jennifer Hill Barlow, director, and choreographer of Footloose, in the studio. The production had only four shows in March of 2020 before it shut down due to the pandemic. WVA is excited to have this show performing for live audiences.

Cast members came on set today and performed one of the iconic songs from the musical, “Holding out for a Hero.”

Footloose is an excellent family activity, the opening night starts tonight, and it runs through July. Footloose is a fantastic family activity. You will see and hear great dancing, music, and emotion shown throughout the show.

For tickets and information on Footloose, visit their website and follow on IG and Facebook.