Happy day after Easter! We share our holiday weekend pictures and also share video from England where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel. On Sunday, April 17, members of the royal family gathered at the Easter Sunday service held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In attendance were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William along with two of their children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. The former Kate Middleton went monochromatic for her look, wearing her pale blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress with a matching belt, a pair of suede blue heels and a pale blue clutch. The duchess accessorized the look with a navy pleated headband and elegant pearl cluster earrings.
Have you ever asked yourself, what's inside that delicious Cadbury Creme Egg that is only available until Easter? The particular magic of the Cadbury creme egg is that the chocolate shell houses a gooey, runny "yolk" and "albumen." But while there are some real egg whites involved, the creme filling is really just fondant (aka, lots of sugar) dyed with food coloring to look like the insides of an egg. Fondant, which is used in lots of candies, is seemingly very easy to make since most recipes call for just three, basic ingredients: water, granulated sugar and corn syrup. The sugar mixture is simply heated, mixed and cooled until the syrup forms a white creme — but obsessive and creative bakers know that even one degree difference in the heating and cooling methods can return very different fondants. Now you know!
We have liftoff! Barbie continues to use its platform to encourage kids everywhere to soar to new heights — and this time their plans are out of this world. In a unique partnership with the International Space Station National Lab, Barbie recently traveled to space as part of Mission DreamStar, NASA's collaboration with Barbie that will encourage careers in STEM and remind children, "if you can see it, you can be it." While Barbie added "astronaut" to her long list of careers in 1965 — four years before man landed on the moon — this marks the first time in the doll's 63-year history that Barbie dolls were launched into orbit aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Two Barbie dolls, whose mission included a tour of the space station and its observation module.
In our GTU Parenting Moment this morning – We tackle what to do when your toddler just doesn't listen. One author says this: "As a mom to an almost 3-year-old, the majority of my parenting energy lately seems to be spent on trying to keep my cool as she tests every boundary I've made for her. I know I'm not alone in this, either. So many other caregivers in my position are just as desperate to know what to do when toddlers don't listen. This phase is exhausting, and some days, it can seem like it would be so much easier to just throw your hands up and give all of the control over to your tiny tyrant than to try to reason with them again."
