How to get beach waves from a bottle

With summer coming to a close soon, wouldn’t we love to bottle up all of those summer smells, leaving us nostalgic and wanting more? Arica Young has done just that! She is the founder of Beach Rinse, an all in one natural body product that makes you feel like you just got out of the ocean.

The product looks and feels like sand, but it isn’t. You can use the product as a body scrub, a salt soak in a bath, shaving prep, or to get those natural beach waves in your hair.

The product is salt-based to give you the literal ocean experience at home. It is made of mostly organic ingredients found on the beach.

It will leave your skin feeling silky, salty, and hydrated. Just like if you took a dip at the beach!

Young makes 10 difference scents. These include earthy scents, floral, tropical, citrus, and much more!

Young also makes hand-painted/resin ocean glass jars & compostable refill pouches that are plastic-free. This makes it even better for our oceans and environment.

To find out more about this product, find Beach Rinse online or on IG.