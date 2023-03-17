  • On Good Things Utah this morning – How familiar are you with Irish foods? For St. Patrick’s Day we thought we would roll out all the Ireland favorites that you may not be as familiar with:
    • Back Rashers
      • No not some tropical disease but the Irish name for bacon. Sizzling rashers on the pan, sweet Irish tea, and soda bread – ah, the perfect breakfast.
    • Drisheen
      • No, not some obscure Irish town but beautiful black pudding made from cows or pigs blood – a rare delicacy.
    • Crubeens
      • No, not some swear word, but wonderful pigs feet or trotters. Perfect in a sandwich.
    • Irish trifle
      • Not some insignificant thing, but actually a beautiful dessert made with fresh cream, jello, and custard.
    • Boxty
      • No, not someone who wants to box you but yet another variation on the humble potato—which proves that the Irish still love the spud.
    • Dublin Coddle
      • Not what you do with the missus, but a dish made of sausage and bacon – delicious.
    • Champ
      • A type of mashed potato that is whipped up with milk and butter.
  • We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Good Things Utah.