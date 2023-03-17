- On Good Things Utah this morning – How familiar are you with Irish foods? For St. Patrick’s Day we thought we would roll out all the Ireland favorites that you may not be as familiar with:
- Back Rashers
- No not some tropical disease but the Irish name for bacon. Sizzling rashers on the pan, sweet Irish tea, and soda bread – ah, the perfect breakfast.
- Drisheen
- No, not some obscure Irish town but beautiful black pudding made from cows or pigs blood – a rare delicacy.
- Crubeens
- No, not some swear word, but wonderful pigs feet or trotters. Perfect in a sandwich.
- Irish trifle
- Not some insignificant thing, but actually a beautiful dessert made with fresh cream, jello, and custard.
- Boxty
- No, not someone who wants to box you but yet another variation on the humble potato—which proves that the Irish still love the spud.
- Dublin Coddle
- Not what you do with the missus, but a dish made of sausage and bacon – delicious.
- Champ
- A type of mashed potato that is whipped up with milk and butter.
- Back Rashers
- We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Good Things Utah.
Ever tried a Back Rasher? We translate Irish foods you’ve never heard of before
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now