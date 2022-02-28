Tunisha Brown, Founder/Editor-In-Chief of Impact Magazine joined us on the show to share an event happening March 4-6 at the Grand America hotel. The Impact event is a mind, body, and soul experience. It’s about bringing phenomenal women together to not only empower them, but also to equip them with the necessary tools to make an impact in their own lives, communities, industries, and ultimately the world!

Guest appearances will be made by actress & New York Times Best Selling Author Tabitha Brown, Grammy Award-Winning Philanthropist David Banner, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the Chief Equity Officer for the Mayor Kaletta Lynch, CEO of Domo Josh James, and many more.

This event was created after Brown saw an article in the Salt Lake Tribune regarding women’s equality where black women weren’t considered. Brown specifically chose David Banner and Tabitha Brown as speakers for this conference because she has worked closely with them before at Impact magazine as well as Brown’s television show, The Moment of IMPACT.

Black organizations and those seeking to work with black women should be partnering with IMPACT for this event. Brown would like to thank sponsors Domo, Meta, Silicon Slopes, and Mothers Shut-In for sponsoring the IMPACT event, as well as being honored by the Utah Jazz!

Anyone who buys an individual ticket on Sunday will have an opportunity to be placed in the running to meet Tabitha Brown in a private meet & greet. The names will be drawn at the Tea Party Brunch!

If you would like more information on this event visit the links below!

Tunisha Browns’ Instagram @momentswithtunisha

Impact Instagram @impactmagazine