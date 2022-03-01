Educate, empower, and encourage girls of color with Curly Me. Alyssha Dairsow-Garfield, Founder and Executive Director of Curly Me, joined our hosts to talk about an upcoming event called Change the World With Her.

This event has been taking place for the last 6 years, and this March marks 4 years since Curly Me became an official 501C3 in Utah! Curly Me is a nonprofit organization that is a resource for families of color. They hold quarterly events and host group mentoring. Garfield is looking forward to seeing everyone back in person for the event this year.

They will have resource vendors at the event including UofU Wellness Bus-for adults, Utah STEM Action Center, Utah Black Physicians, and more. It will be a career fair in a speed dating format. They hope to educate girls on where they come from and instill confidence in those they serve. The Community Opportunity Center will be assisting them in bringing the community together through the Change the World With Her event.

Instagram: @curlymeslc

Facebook: Curly Me SLC

Website: www.curlyme.org