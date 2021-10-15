Eve from newly released “Queens” joins hosts on GTU

Grammy and Emmy Winning star, Eve, virtually joins the show to talk about the new musical drama “Queens,” where she plays the role of Brianna a.k.a Professor Sex.

Eve stars alongside three other talented women, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. “Queens” is about four women in their 40s who reunite to regain the “swag” they had in the 1990s in their legendary hip-hop group. The women hope to not only get back on stage but to rediscover the sisterhood they formed in the 90s.

Eve says the biggest concern of the ladies was to make things “authentic,” they are all from the 90s era that “Queens” embodies and hope to take audiences back to the 90s.

As far as new music, Eve hopes to take a step back from being an artist and let the music from the show feed her fan’s new music.

You can see Eve and the other ladies of “Queens” when the show premiers Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m.