Evans family award-winning Christmas fudge

This recipe won the Utah Valley Magazine 2011 Christmas Dessert Contest and was featured in the 2011 holiday issue! It is Shauna Evans’s most requested recipe!

To make this creamy fudge, you will need:

2 (7 oz.) giant milk chocolate bars

2 (6.8 oz.) giant Symphony Bars

1 cup butter (2 cubes)

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 (13 oz.) can evaporated milk

4 cups granulated sugar

2 & 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Directions:

In a large bowl, break up chocolate bars into 2 inch pieces, add butter, and walnuts. Set aside.

In a large stock pot, combine milk, sugar, and marshmallows. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once mixture comes to a boil, stir for 7 minutes.

Mixture will be bubbling vigorously.

After 7 minutes, pour marshmallow mixture over chocolate mixture and stir until chocolate and butter are melted and no longer shiny, about 4 minutes.

Pour into a greased 9 x 13 glass dish.

Let cool at room temperature for 20 minutes then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours to set.

Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Note: This fudge recipe is so smooth and creamy it needs to be stored in the refrigerator, covered, or it will be too soft.