- On Good Things Utah this morning – Taylor Swift kicked off her long-awaited tour Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. So we thought we would tackle bad concert behavior and when too much is just too much:
- Getting Too Drunk
- Concerts are a great place to enjoy a few drinks and let loose, but there’s a fine line between having a good time and being a drunken mess who bumps into people and spills everyone. “It may be easy to overindulge in alcohol at a concert,” said Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. “Getting drunk, starting fights, heckling and losing all inhibitions is never a good concert move.”
- Talking During The Show
- “During a performance at the theater, opera, ballet, and similar settings, the only sounds should be coming from the stage,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Massachusetts-based Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “This means no talking while the singers, dancers or actors are performing.” Even at a more casual concert, be mindful of how your talking might take away from others’ experience and ability to enjoy the show.
- Doing Your Own Performance
- “Whenever attending a live performance, it’s important to remember that this is not your living room,” said Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of the “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast. “How you act can affect the people around you as well as the performers on stage. This means being mindful of not being distracting or otherwise affecting the enjoyment of other audience members.” To that end, enjoy the performance, but don’t try to put on one of your own that detracts from others’ experiences. Refrain from scream-singing unless everyone else is doing it. “You may know the words to every song, but ‘taking the stage in your own row’ is distracting,” Gottsman said.
- Being On Your Phone
- Try to avoid texting during concerts, especially those in intimate settings. “Those glowing screens are incredibly distracting, especially in a darkened theater,” Smith noted. It’s particularly disrespectful to the performers, as evidenced by Patti LuPone’s famous reaction to a texting audience member in 2015. “Unless there’s a reason why your phone needs to be on, it’s best to power it all the way down to avoid the temptation to look at it,” Smith said. “A phone on vibrate still makes noise and can annoy those around you.” We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Etiquette experts share all too common rude behaviors at concerts
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
