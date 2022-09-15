Michael Dymowski and Jayson Reynolds, cofounders of Taproot Soda joined us live at The Leonardo Museum.

Utahns love their soda and in 2018 these two saw a need to make soda culture local, ethical and organic. If you don’t like soda you may like Taproot. Made with real fruit, raw honey, ginger, and lemongrass, this soda is processed in small handmade batches. Taproot’s culinary philosophy is to source good raw ingredients and process them with honor and tradition.

They also work to give back/donate soda to Best Friends Animal Society, Utah Pride Center, One Small Miracle, Tony Caputo Foundation, Van Not Valor Foundation, St. Jude’s and more!

Taproot Soda can be found at Harmons or on their website.

Instagram: @taprootsoda

Website: taprootsoda.com