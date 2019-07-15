Newsfore Opt-In Form

Essentials you need on a long flight

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted:

A nonstop flight from Salt Lake to Paris is 10 ½ hours. Rome takes 14 hours between 2 flights. Bangkok is 20+ hours on 3 different planes. Sitting for that long can be rough! But there are things that you can bring with you that will make it a bit more bearable and comfortable.

Expert travelers Paul and Jaron from SLC Flight Watch joined us with their spread of essentials for a long flight.

In-seat kit:
Find a kit that works for you! You can find lots of types, sizes and functions on Amazon. Paul and Jaron like one that will easily fit in the seat-back pocket and has space for both electronics and personal hygiene items.

Hygiene:

  • Sanitizing wipes – For your health and sanity!
  • Body wipes- A quick freshen up goes a long way.
  • Travel deodorant- Small item, Big impact.
  • Travel toothbrush- Colgate Whisps mean you don’t have to bring toothpaste

Other:

  • Compression socks- Save yourself from fat feet syndrome
  • Sleep Aid or Jet Lag supplement- Just don’t use a flight as your time to experiment with sleep aids.
  • Water- Buy one in the airport or bring an empty bottle. Good for hydration and possible clean up.
  • Snacks (portable, filling, non-crushable)
    • Nuts
    • Dried fruit
    • Instant oatmeal packets

Electronics:

  • Phone headphones- For those pre-downloaded Netflix movies on your devices
  • Regular headphones- For the in-flight entertainment system
  • USB Cables- For your phone and other devices
  • Power Brick- Not all planes have USB plugs to charge

Other:

  • Pen (for customs forms)
  • Ear plugs
  • Eye mask
  • Destination information
  • Non-electronic entertainment
    • Book
    • Coloring book
    • Game book

Visit Paul and Jaron’s Instagram: @slcflightwatch for the latest and greatest flight deals from Salt Lake City!

