Essentials you need on a long flight

A nonstop flight from Salt Lake to Paris is 10 ½ hours. Rome takes 14 hours between 2 flights. Bangkok is 20+ hours on 3 different planes. Sitting for that long can be rough! But there are things that you can bring with you that will make it a bit more bearable and comfortable.
Expert travelers Paul and Jaron from SLC Flight Watch joined us with their spread of essentials for a long flight.
In-seat kit:
Find a kit that works for you! You can find lots of types, sizes and functions on Amazon. Paul and Jaron like one that will easily fit in the seat-back pocket and has space for both electronics and personal hygiene items.
Hygiene:
- Sanitizing wipes – For your health and sanity!
- Body wipes- A quick freshen up goes a long way.
- Travel deodorant- Small item, Big impact.
- Travel toothbrush- Colgate Whisps mean you don’t have to bring toothpaste
Other:
- Compression socks- Save yourself from fat feet syndrome
- Sleep Aid or Jet Lag supplement- Just don’t use a flight as your time to experiment with sleep aids.
- Water- Buy one in the airport or bring an empty bottle. Good for hydration and possible clean up.
- Snacks (portable, filling, non-crushable)
- Nuts
- Dried fruit
- Instant oatmeal packets
Electronics:
- Phone headphones- For those pre-downloaded Netflix movies on your devices
- Regular headphones- For the in-flight entertainment system
- USB Cables- For your phone and other devices
- Power Brick- Not all planes have USB plugs to charge
Other:
- Pen (for customs forms)
- Ear plugs
- Eye mask
- Destination information
- Non-electronic entertainment
- Book
- Coloring book
- Game book
Visit Paul and Jaron’s Instagram: @slcflightwatch for the latest and greatest flight deals from Salt Lake City!