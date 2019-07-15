Essentials you need on a long flight

A nonstop flight from Salt Lake to Paris is 10 ½ hours. Rome takes 14 hours between 2 flights. Bangkok is 20+ hours on 3 different planes. Sitting for that long can be rough! But there are things that you can bring with you that will make it a bit more bearable and comfortable.

Expert travelers Paul and Jaron from SLC Flight Watch joined us with their spread of essentials for a long flight.

In-seat kit:

Find a kit that works for you! You can find lots of types, sizes and functions on Amazon. Paul and Jaron like one that will easily fit in the seat-back pocket and has space for both electronics and personal hygiene items.

Hygiene:

Sanitizing wipes – For your health and sanity!

Body wipes- A quick freshen up goes a long way.

Travel deodorant- Small item, Big impact.

Travel toothbrush- Colgate Whisps mean you don’t have to bring toothpaste

Other:

Compression socks- Save yourself from fat feet syndrome

Sleep Aid or Jet Lag supplement- Just don’t use a flight as your time to experiment with sleep aids.

Water- Buy one in the airport or bring an empty bottle. Good for hydration and possible clean up.

Snacks (portable, filling, non-crushable) Nuts Dried fruit Instant oatmeal packets



Electronics:

Phone headphones- For those pre-downloaded Netflix movies on your devices

Regular headphones- For the in-flight entertainment system

USB Cables- For your phone and other devices

Power Brick- Not all planes have USB plugs to charge

Other:

Pen (for customs forms)

Ear plugs

Eye mask

Destination information

Non-electronic entertainment Book Coloring book Game book



