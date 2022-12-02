- On Good Things Utah this morning – The winter travel season is upon us. But if you’re planning a getaway, there are many factors to consider — food, activities, entertainment and more — and researching everything takes time you might not have during the holidays. All-inclusive resorts make it easier to stick to a budget, accomplish a wide variety of activities and relax on your vacation — which is especially helpful if you’re traveling with young ones. Resorts with all-inclusive packages can also help you make the most out of your break (just remember to look out for hidden fees in the fine print). With the help of TripAdvisor, Hotels.com and Expedia, we’ve compiled a list of all-inclusive resorts that are perfect for you and your family.
- Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa – Dominican Republic
- The Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic, Juanillo Beach. With its blue waters and white sand, you’ll never want to leave the comfort of your beach chair. This resort also offers luxurious suites, fine dining and a golf course designed by one of the sport’s greats, Jack Nicklaus.
- Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana – Dominican Republic
- This all-inclusive resort has every water sport you can imagine — from sailing to snorkeling. And with its Explorer’s Club for Kids and Core Zone Teens Club, there’s always something to keep children occupied if you’re looking to sneak away and relax.
- Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana – Dominican Republic
- Live Aqua Beach Resort is for adults only, making it a perfect travel destination for you and your partner. The resort is located in the Uvero Alto district of Punta Cana, and it offers luxurious amenities like infinity pools, yoga sessions on the beach and international dining options.
- Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa – Dominican Republic
- We hope you join us for this travel Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
Escape the snow and head to these all-inclusive resorts
by: Nicea DeGering, Deena Manzanares, Surae Chinn
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now