SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Eric Dowdle, a world-renowned Utah artist, has recently premiered his new TV show, ‘The Piece Maker,’ on the Magnolia Network, Discovery Plus, and HBO MAX. The show features Eric creating his iconic folk art in cities all across America. The first season premiered last Saturday with episodes featuring Anchorage and Kona Hawaii, and six more episodes are yet to be released.

Today on the show, Eric discussed how the TV show and streaming series came about, the cities that will be featured in the series, how he curates a city or destination to put into his art and puzzles, and which location has been the most memorable, adventurous, or difficult. He also talked about how many Utah locations he has painted and how Utah influenced the Wild Wild West Episode coming up.

Eric has painted over 500 locations in his career, and he mentioned that his puzzles were the third highest selling puzzle nationwide in 2020, according to Costco.

In the spirit of Autism Awareness Month, Eric and his team will be donating all proceeds from sales in their Linden studio to the local Autism Speaks chapter. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families down anytime and help build a 60,000 piece puzzle.

To learn more about Eric Dowdle and his art, visit his website at dowdlefolkart.com or follow him on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok at @EricDowdleTVShow, @EricDowdle, and @DowdleStudios. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support a good cause while enjoying some beautiful artwork!