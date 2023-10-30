Monica and Donald Bailey tell us how to prepare For Halloween with Epic Dental. Since our kids will be indulging in their Halloween haul tomorrow night, we learn about the root of cavities, and how sugar doesn’t cause them, even though most people think it does!

Check out the live demo to understand how the hero ingredient, Xylitol, and what it does for your overall oral health. Epic Dental products are easy to use, with no additional items needed!

