Entertainment takes center stage this weekend

St. Patrick's Day is one week away, and although the annual downtown parade won't take place in person, we're excited to share there will still be a celebration, virtually! Sean Clark, President of the Hibernian Society of Utah tells us how we can participate in the celebration on Saturday March 13th from 11 AM-5 PM.

It's the second year in a row of no parade on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day. This year, the parade will be postponed to September 25th, roughly halfway to St. Patrick's Day. In the meantime, anyone can join the live broadcast of Irish dancers, traditional Irish bands, pipe bands, and the shenanigans you'd expect from the Hibernian Soceity of Utah!