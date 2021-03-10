Entertainment takes center stage this weekend

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The show must go on! The Grammy Awards are coming up this Sunday and we have the star studded performance line up for the live show outside in Los Angeles.
- Plus, if you are scheduled to get your vaccine, make sure you wear the right clothing. Apparently vaccine tops are becoming popular because you don’t want to end up in your bra at a CVS. They’ve been called cold shoulder shirts in the past, but now because of country star Dolly Parton, the shoulder revealing shirts are seeing a huge surge in popularity.
- And finally, when your adult child tells you they’re in a romantic relationship, you’ll probably feel eager (and maybe a little apprehensive) to be introduced to their special someone. But when you finally meet the individual who has captured their heart, you might be taken aback. Or maybe just plain old turned off. What do you do if you’re just not as crazy about the person as your child is? First, understand you’re not alone. “I see this problem all the time – it’s part of the human condition that we are concerned about our children, their well being and who they choose as a partner,” says Vijayeta Sinh, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist in New York City. “It exists in every group and population and transcends culture, race and religion.” So what can you do about it? Surae has tips for us. Hope you join us for the first hour of Hot Topics on GTU this morning.