Entertainment company holds virtual events throughout pandemic

Molly Cook, the senior event producer at Fatfish Media, joins us to share how their company has pivoted during the pandemic to provide a virtual event space for their clients. Because viewers could no longer attend live events, FATFISH STUDIOS aimed to provide a way to safely stream to virtual audiences and even host hybrid events.

Fatfish Media now has a strong presence in Salt Lake City and all around the world. specializing in virtual, live, and hybrid events. They execute events from start to finish and have organized large-scale productions including the Piano Guys World Tour, Equality Utah, and Loveloud Fest: Imagine Dragons.


FATFISH STUDIOS wants to invite you to The Event Library being held on Sept. 25th from 7-9 pm at Spy Hop Rooftop. It will be an educational series & networking event where you can join event planners and other industry professionals in a discussion on Event Technology & Trends.

Check out their website for more information and to RSVP for their upcoming event and stay up to date by following them on social media!

