The Murray Haunted Woods is coming soon, and they tell us the 48th year will be the best ever in honor of “Prevention of Child Abuse”. Sheri Van Bibber, Murray Youth Community Council Advisor, and Exchange Club Community Outreach tells us the experience has something for kids, and adults alike, and is action packed at only $5!

Expect the drill team from West High, The Community of Caring from Skyline, The Girls Softball Team from Olympus, and The Football Team from Murray High. The Ghost Busters team will be there with their three story high marshmallow man and their famous car, and Marvel characters are also dropping by.

The fun happens Oct. 23, 24, and 25th. murrayhauntedwoods.com