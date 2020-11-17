Enter the COVID-friendly dreamlike performance of The Carousel

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SONDERimmersive does COVID-friendly theatre right! Their newest production, The Carousel, takes you on a 60 minute immersive experience through art museum Dreamscapes in downtown SLC. With only four people allowed in at any given time, the experience is personal and intimate. Each person chooses a number, and looks for it on the floor of each room they enter to stay socially distanced. You can sit or stand as you make your way through the whimsical exhibits and story.

The Carousel is described as a story of disorientation, discovery, loss, mourning, identity, wakefulness, and dreams that will linger with you long after the journey concludes. It’s an experience that has to be seen to be believed!

Audiences are required to wear face masks that cover both mouth and nose the entire time, and hands are sanitized upon entry. Performers are masked, and maintain at least a ten foot distance from audience at all times. Audience entry times are staggered in groups no larger than four, and there are never more than six people in a room at a time, including both audience and performers.

Each audience member is at least six feet apart from one another. All seating is sterilized before each show, and audience members may also choose to stand, in which case the experience will be entirely touch-less! Audiences do not remain in any room for longer than five minutes.

Tickets are available online, and The Carousel runs through November 24th. Dreamscapes is located in The Gateway at 110 S Rio Grande Street in SLC. Run, don’t walk to take part in this experience! www.sonderimmersive.com