SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Entertain the kids with an imaginative and interactive play space. Nelly Castillo, owner of Layla’s Little Neighborhood joined us on the show to share the fun that can be had for infants, babies, and toddlers.

As technology continues to take over children’s lives, it is important to keep their imaginations alive. Layla’s Little Neighborhood has been a lifelong dream for Nelly and now as a mother, herself, she wanted to create a space for her children and for the children of the community.

The play center is designed for the little ones. The custom-made playhouses simulate a miniature neighborhood each has a designated occupation, furnished with plenty of age-appropriate open-ended toys that support his or her ability for exploration and development. They feature:

Sensory crafts days

Good manners and etiquette classes

Kid-friendly and interactive events

The favorite playdate spot for mom groups

The cutest birthday parties in Utah!

