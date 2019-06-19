Enjoy your way to a summer body

What if you could get the summer body you want without being miserable? Eric Bailey from Feel Well, Live Well joined us on GTU to share how achieving that might be possible. You can get your body into the best shape possible and make it enjoyable! Eric suggests three key points to help in your pursuit.

Stop depriving yourself! Enjoy yourself to a summer body this year.

Most people want to get their bodies ready for summer, but unfortunately, they do nothing about it. They assume that losing extra weight can be torture so they just stay where they are. What if the process of slimming down could actually be even more enjoyable than staying overweight? What if you didn’t have to starve yourself? Eric shared that he loves chocolate, pizza, burgers, and hot wings. He says that you don’t have to deprive yourself of your own favorite things. The key is to find out exactly what your body needs and then to fit all of your favorites into it. Stop depriving yourself. Figure out how to enjoy the process instead.

Diet and exercise are NOT the keys to the body of your dreams

If you want a permanent body transformation diet and exercise aren’t always the answer. While it is certainly important, it is only one component. Eric shared that there are 3 pillars of personal growth; body, mind, and soul. Statistics show that more than 80 percent of people who slim down end up gaining all the weight back because they only focus on one pillar, the body. What people don’t realize is that mental and emotional components are extremely important as well.

Stop the guesswork.

Find out exactly why your body is holding onto excess body fat and what you need to do to permanently release it. Feel Well, Live Well is offering a chance for 20 Good Things Utah viewers to come in for a complete metabolism and weight reduction assessment worth $499.00 at no charge. During the assessment, they will uncover what is going on inside your body and what you need to do. They will identify exactly how many calories your body needs, exactly how much protein, carbs, and fat you need, what may be interfering with your metabolism, any mental and emotional roadblocks, and map out a step by step plan to achieve permanent results.

Stop the guesswork. Stop depriving yourself. Stop worrying about diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues. Head into Feel Well, Live Well for a metabolism and weight reduction assessment and enjoy your way to a transformation that sticks! For more information go to feelwelllivewell.com.

