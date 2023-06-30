American Fork, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Switch it up and try out a new ice cream spot this weekend. The Dolly Llama is now open in American Fork, with more locations opening soon. The concept was started in LA and now has over 10 locations nationwide.

If you pay them a visit, guests get to pair a fresh, warm waffle with cool ice cream, and then top it off with a pile of goodies, all within a fun and hip ambience that is perfect for family and friends!

For more information visit them online at: thedollyllamaus.com

○ @thedollyllama_us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

○ Location: 496 N 990 W, Space RA3

○ Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, Sunday 11am-9pm