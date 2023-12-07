HEBER CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take a trip to Jordanelle State Park this holiday season to experience the twinkling lights from a horse drawn wagon ride. Aspen Peterson, owner of Rocky Mountain Outfitters, along with Mr. and Mrs. Clause joined us out front of the GTU studio to share a sneak peek at the fun.

Rocky Mountain Outfitters offers year round horse back riding, but the festivities in December are a sight to see. The Heber City night sky is the best place to enjoy the lights, but sit back and relax in a horse drawn wagon rides available through the Christmas season. Rides are approximately 15-20 minutes long, but some teams of horses may walk a little faster or slower. Rides are available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but they will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday the week before Christmas.

It is perfect for families, date night, friend groups, and even corporate groups! They have large wagons that seat up to 15 people and a small wagon that can seat up to 6 people. There are general admission and private options available. Visitors can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a hot chocolate or roast a s’more around the fire.

Get 15% off with code “RMO15” at rockymtnoutfitters.com and follow along on Instagram: @rockymountainoutfitters