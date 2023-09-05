Dolly Donuts boasts the worlds greatest donuts. This is the only Utah spot to find a donut bar and grill where you can karaoke and play bingo! Courtlynd Swanigan and Chris Browne, the chief marketing officer & owner of Dolly’s show us some menu favorites.

We see the Dolly Burger, Juicy Lucy Burger, Mesquite Turkey Sandwich with their M.M.M sauce developed by Big Daddy Hills BBQ? Mouth watering? Same. Don’t forget the biscuits and gravy, bbq wings, and of course, the donuts!

Add Dolly Donuts on instagram or TikTok, comment ABC4 on any videos and/or photos from their ABC4 visit, and receive a free half dozen after first purchase of any item.

Visit at 3245 S State St, SLC and Find on IG & TikToK: @DollyDonutsbarandgrill