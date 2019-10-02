Enjoy some quality family time at the Fiesta Fun Center in St. George

Looking for a fun and exciting way for you and your family to spend the day together?

The Fiesta Fun Center in St. George offers a wide range of games and activities for entertainment for all ages and leave every member of the family with a fun and thrilling experience. Check out some of these awesome attractions:

  • 20 lanes of bowling, 4 in a private room.
  • 2 Story adventure themed laser tag
  • Largest arcade in southern Utah, over 90 games!
  • 2 Story seasonal haunted house with an escape room inside. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
  • 2- 18 hole mini golf courses.
  • Bumper carts
  • Kiddies carts

If you are interested in having some family fun visit https://www.fiestafuncenter.com/ and make sure to download their app for a free laser tag pass!

