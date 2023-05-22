SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Enjoy some exercise, and contribute to a great cause at this year’s event. Reagan Erickson joined us on the show today to discuss the upcoming Huntsman SportsFest and how you can contribute. The Huntsman SportsFest 2023 will take place on June 10th with a large celebration to be held at Fort Douglas field at the University of Utah. Huntsmans SportsFest is a wonderful way for the community to come together to enjoy some exercise and contribute to a great cause. The event has something for everyone, but at its core, it’s all about providing hope and rallying to propel the lifesaving research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

One hundred percent of every donation goes towards the cancer-fighting mission of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, this year’s goal is to raise $500,000. Events include a 5K,10K Trail, cycling distances of 15-140 miles and a Kids Fun K. There are many ways to get involved: Registering to run/walk/cycle, virtual, volunteering at the event, or contributing to a participant or team’s fundraising. For more information about this important event, head to their website and instagram.