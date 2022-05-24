Our taste buds are tingling as we kick-off food truck frenzy week, featuring today’s guest Chef Najati Abdalla, owner of Namash Swahili Cuisine.

Abdalla began her business to share her country’s cuisine with the Salt Lake community. Originally from Somalia, she moved to the United States in 2008. A talent for cooking runs in her family, with Abdalla learning to cook at age 12 to assist her mother who also owned a food business. Before coming to the United States, Abdalla sold her own cooking on the streets of Kenya.

She shared with us some of her favorite dishes, including curry chicken, curry beef, chapati with coconut beans, and beef and veggie samosa. Serving great customer service and authentic Somali and Kenyan recipes, you can find her favorite dishes and more at various locations in the Salt Lake Valley.

You can connect with Abdalla on Instagram at @namash_swahili_cuisine and on Facebook at @namash

You can also find her on her website namashswahilicuisine.com and to locate her truck to see where you can find her next, check out the two links below.

namash-swahili-cuisine.square.site

thefoodtruckleague.com