SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Step into a world of Korean cuisine and culture. Yeiri Kim from the Bopsim Foundation and Jung Song, founder and CEO of Cupbop joined us on the show to share about the 2023 Bopsim Korean Festival coming to SLC on Sep 29th.

Cupbop started 10 years ago with one food trailer at the Gallivan Center and has grown to having 47 stores in the US and 170 stores internationally. Sharing Korean culture is an integral part of their mission. Since 2013, they have hosted many different types of cultural events; from 40 people eating Korean pork belly food at their home, to 1000 people coming to the Korean cultural festival. This year will be the largest Korean Festival in Utah’s History.

Come out and celebrate fun aspects of Korean culture, while paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect human rights and freedom during the Korean War. There will be K-food, K-products, K-crafts, K-pop dance, K-performance, and more. The event is from 11am to 7pm and is free to the public.

Visit Bopsim.com for details and follow along on Instagram @Bopsim-Official