Enjoy delicious vegan-friendly eats at this local spot

Being vegan or having dietary restrictions doesn’t mean you need to eat boring food. Cecilia Armenta, owner of a vegan bakery, YUMZ joined us on GTU hour 1. YUMZ stands for your ultimate munchie zone. Located in Salt Lake, YUMZ is a one-stop-shop to get all your favorite foods.

Armenta started this business in the comfort of her homemaking empanadas. Armenta received a great reaction from customers. The reaction was so good that Armenta decided to transition into a store. YUMZ is now a storefront located on State Street!

YUMZ features Mexican and Caribbean flavors Desserts, with custom Cakes for any occasion. Armenta features YUMZ famous tres leches cakes, horchatas, chocolate desserts, with a wide range of bakery goods. Ranging from puff pastries, baklava, conchas, napoleons, and more!

Armenta comes from a Puerto Rican & Hispanic background. She enjoys the fusion of bringing two cultures together. “Many of us are never going to stop loving the flavors of our culture that we learned to love while growing up. The goal for us is to preserve our cultures’ flavors and textures while being cruelty-free,” said Armenta.

On the show, Armenta shared her recipe for vegan carne asada tacos. Armenta used 8 oz. of dehydrated soy as a way to mimic meat. By placing the dehydrated soy in water, after 20 minutes the soy will absorb. Dehydrated soy doesn’t have much flavor. This makes it fun to personalize your seasonings.

Business Info

FaceBook- @YUMZ

Instagram- @yumzz_z

Address- 3490 s State Street SLC UT 84115