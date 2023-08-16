SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — School is in session, and Brittany Jenkins, owner of Little Birds Preschool, is set to relaunch her creative activity boxes, offering a stimulating blend of education and play for children aged 3-7. Packed with 5-8 engaging activities and essential supplies, these boxes serve as a dynamic learning tool that nurtures key developmental facets.

Jenkins is excited to reintroduce her activity boxes, which encompass a range of enriching experiences. From STEM explorations and fostering creativity through arts, crafts, and music, to honing independent focus, motor skills, language development, and outdoor exploration, each activity aligns with essential learning elements.

Little Birds Preschool utilizes mini sensory bins, emphasizing the significance of sensory play in speech development and imaginative expression. These bins provide a dynamic and imaginative outlet, nurturing children’s holistic growth.

Connect with Little Birds Preschool via their website, www.LittleBirdsLearning.etsy.com, and follow their inspiring journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok under the handle @LittleBirdsPreschool. Viewers can also redeem a special 20% discount on a 3-month subscription with the code GTU20.