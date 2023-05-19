SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Fridays equal fun days! Our movie critic Val Cameron joined us on the show today to review upcoming films. She gives the rundown on two different movies and whether or not they are worth the trip.

The first movie is White Man Can’t Jump. This is a Comedy/Drama, and it is rated R. It is an updated remixed version of the 1992 version of White Men Can’t Jump starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrilson. Like that version of the film, this film has two down on their luck basketball players from two different worlds that team up together. Cameron calls this movie ‘fine’ and rates it a B- as it lacks family friendliness and does not live up to the original.

The second movie is Fast X. This is the Action/Adventure category and is rated PG-13. This is the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. However, this movie is enjoyable regardless of your familiarity with the series. This movie is fun, and you will be able to suspend reality, science and basic theories of gravity. Cameron explains that music plays a big part in this movie. You will get to experience all kinds of cars, crazy vehicles, explosions, more explosions, superhero-like fighting and Vin Diesel trying to keep his family together. Cameron highly recommends this film for the whole family and rates it a solid A.

For more of Val Cameron’s reviews check out her website.