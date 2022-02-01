Enjoy a citrus dessert pavlova

Today’s guest, Kelsi Wright, is a professional in gluten-free baking. Per our viewers’ request, she traveled from Missouri to join us on the show. Enjoy a burst of citrus with this delicious pavlova.

Pavlova is an excellent base recipe that is extremely versatile. You could make individual pavlovas, but for a real show stopping centerpiece, making a big pavlova with a beautiful design is a great idea. Kelsi recommends using ultra fine granulated sugar rather than regular granulated sugar, as it will dissolve much easier. Whip the cream by hand so that you don’t accidentally over whip it. More recipes and GF baking tips can be found @thekelsikitchen on Instagram.

Recipe:

Triple Citrus Pavlova

Serves 6

Ingredients:

4 egg whites, at room temperature

250g ultra-fine granulated sugar

1 tsp distilled white vinegar

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 c cold heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp lemon curd (like Dickinson’s brand)

1 orange

1 grapefruit

1 tbsp roasted & salted pistachios, chopped

Directions: