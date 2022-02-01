Enjoy a citrus dessert pavlova

Today’s guest, Kelsi Wright, is a professional in gluten-free baking. Per our viewers’ request, she traveled from Missouri to join us on the show. Enjoy a burst of citrus with this delicious pavlova.
Pavlova is an excellent base recipe that is extremely versatile. You could make individual pavlovas, but for a real show stopping centerpiece, making a big pavlova with a beautiful design is a great idea. Kelsi recommends using ultra fine granulated sugar rather than regular granulated sugar, as it will dissolve much easier. Whip the cream by hand so that you don’t accidentally over whip it. More recipes and GF baking tips can be found @thekelsikitchen on Instagram.
Recipe:
Triple Citrus Pavlova
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 4 egg whites, at room temperature
- 250g ultra-fine granulated sugar
- 1 tsp distilled white vinegar
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 c cold heavy whipping cream
- 2 tbsp lemon curd (like Dickinson’s brand)
- 1 orange
- 1 grapefruit
- 1 tbsp roasted & salted pistachios, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 225F.
- Add the egg whites to a stand mixer with the whisk attachment and whip on medium speed until soft peaks form.
- Slowly start adding the sugar one tablespoon at a time.
- Once all the sugar is added, turn the mixer up to medium-high speed and whip until the mixture becomes smooth and glossy and holds stiff peaks. The sugar should also be completely dissolved.
- Test this by rubbing a bit of the meringue between your fingers. If you can’t feel any grains of sugar, it’s ready.
- Add the vinegar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
- Line a sheet pan with parchment and drop the meringue in a mound right in the middle of the sheet pan. Using an offset spatula, shape the meringue into a circle.
- To create the ridged design, take the offset spatula and swipe the meringue in an upward motion every inch or so around the meringue.
- Create a crater in the middle of the pavlova for the filling to sit in by pushing the meringue down and outwards in the center. Then clean up the bottom by running your finger around the base of the meringue where it meets the sheet pan, scraping any excess away.
- Bake at 225F for 10 minutes, then turn the oven down to 175F and bake for 2 more hours. After 2 hours, turn the oven off (do not open the oven door), turn the oven light on, and let the pavlova cool for at least 1 hour. You can also leave it in the oven overnight with the light on.
- When ready to fill, whip the heavy cream to soft peaks in a bowl with a whisk, or using a stand mixer. Warm the lemon curd slightly in the microwave so that it’s easier to drizzle. Supreme the orange and grapefruit. To do this, cut the top and bottom off and stand the citrus on the flat edge. Cut the peel and white pith away from the flesh all the way around, then take your knife and cut in between each membrane to release the segment.
- Fill the center of the pavlova with the cream, then drizzle with the lemon curd. Top with the orange and grapefruit segments, then sprinkle the top with the chopped pistachios. Serve immediately.